Adames hits 7th career grand slam and Roupp goes 7 innings as Giants blank Mariners 7-0

Willy Adames hit his seventh career grand slam, Bryce Eldridge smacked a two-run homer and Landen Roupp threw seven sharp innings as the San Francisco Giants beat the Seattle Mariners 7-0 on Friday night in their first game after the All-Star break.

The victory was San Francisco's third in a row and fourth in five games. The Mariners, meanwhile, mustered only two hits and lost for the sixth time in seven games to drop two games below .500.

Adames, who also hit a grand slam on May 31, stayed with a hanging slider from reliever Nick Davila and drove it out to right-center field in the seventh.

With two outs in the fifth, Eldridge hit a towering shot to center off starter Bryce Miller (4-4) that was out of a leaping Victor Robles' reach. It was Eldridge's ninth home run this season.

Robles played center field in place of injured Julio Rodríguez, who is projected to return to Seattle's lineup Saturday.

San Francisco tacked on a run in the sixth when Luis Arraez hit a chopper to second baseman Cole Young, who committed a costly error when he failed to field the ball cleanly with two outs and the bases loaded.

Seattle, meanwhile, struggled mightily against Roupp (7-8) and failed to get a hit until Josh Naylor singled in the fourth.

Roupp was dominant in his previous start, too, throwing a career-high eight innings in a 10-1 win against Toronto on July 6.

The Giants reinstated catcher Daniel Susac from the 10-day injured list and designated catcher Eric Haase for assignment before the game.

Seattle RHP Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.23 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Saturday against RHP Logan Webb (5-7, 3.86).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb