Pioneering San Francisco metal musician provides inspiration as fitness instructor

Guitarist, singer of San Francisco's Acid King is also a top fitness instructor

Guitarist, singer of San Francisco's Acid King is also a top fitness instructor

Guitarist, singer of San Francisco's Acid King is also a top fitness instructor

At the historic music venue known as The Chapel in San Francisco's Mission District, in a darkened room, a thick, slow guitar riff begins to build from the stage, and the crowd begins to cheer.

Bathed in low blue lights, the audience can start to make out the forms of the band members.

Soon, the dreamy vocals of the lead singer Lori Joseph emerge.

Joseph is the front woman of the iconic San Francisco Stoner-Doom metal band known as Acid King. The pioneering band has maintained its relevance for more than three decades, thanks in large part to Joseph.

"When the band started in 1993, there were not that many females playing. There's quite a bit more now, but when compared with the men, it's like 70/30," remarked Joseph.

At the venue, many of the concertgoers expressed admiration.

"Definitely a fan, a big fan," said concert attendee Matt Basile.

"It's such a great band. Truly a great experience," added Bella, who was standing in line with her friend Jack.

"It's really, really cool to be able to see women who have been in the game for now 30+ years," noted Jack.

Acid King often tours around the world, but Joseph said she loves playing to a home audience.

"The past couple of shows we've played here have been sold out at the Great American Music Hall, at The Chapel which is always awesome. They always turn out, and they're a great crowd," she explained.

However, the musician also plays in front of another kind of packed house, not by performing "metal" but by lifting it.

Joseph is a top instructor of a killer weight-lifting cardio workout known as "BodyPump".

Her regular classes are at the Presidio Community YMCA, the UCSF Fitness Center at Mission Bay, and the Millberry Fitness Center at UCSF Parnassus.

"I loved her energy, her enthusiasm, and she really just got everyone into it," commented Alyssa Go, who attended a special fitness event at Mission Bay.

However, it's almost impossible to reserve a space to join one of her classes. Part of Joseph's draw is her drive and personality.

"I'm hooked. She is amazing," enthused YMCA member Elaine Shanahan.

"You know you need to be good in front of a crowd, and she's great in front of the crowd," said Lisa Shaw who is a regular in Joseph's "Y" class.

"Talk about a Renaissance woman! She does it all", added YMCA member Michael Pola.

One big difference for the Stoner Doom musician is while she's instructing at BodyPump, she'll actually crack a smile.

"I would never every do that in my band. I'm in a doom band, and I'm never ever — We don't smile! You don't smile in doom," remarked Joseph with a laugh.

Joseph, who also has a career as a video producer and actually got her start at Industrial, Light & Magic, gets quite a workout both in class and on stage.

Her 1973 Les Paul Custom guitar is quite heavy, a little over 9 pounds, and the normal set for Acid King lasts about an hour.

"When I'm playing and I'm in the moment, I don't think about it much. But afterwards, I feel it, " explained Joseph.

Feeling the burn, keeping the pace, as well as hitting just the right note: Lori Joseph remains a force of nature.