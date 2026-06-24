A cat at a San Francisco shelter is helping dogs find forever homes

At Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco, an unlikely employee is helping increase a dog's chance to get adopted.

His name is Little Dude. His title? Director of Feline Relations.

Every morning he has breakfast, a quick grooming, and he's off to work. His human and coworker, Koreena Walsh, says he was born for this.

"He brings a lifetime of experience to this role," she said.

His job is to give each dog a cat scan to help determine how open they are to living with a feline.

"The number one question we get from adopters is, 'Is this dog good with cats?'" Walsh said.

A building full of dogs may sound like a hostile work environment. But Little Dude lives in a diverse household, speaks fluent canine, and has plenty of paws-on experience.

"Every time I bring a new foster dog home, he's the first cat to greet them," Walsh said.

At a time when shelters are looking for every possible way to help pets find homes, Muttville is thinking outside the litter box.

Gabriella Jew, Muttville's Senior Program Director, says the idea is simple: the more cat-approved homes Little Dude can open up, the more lives get saved. To pass the test, walk in, stay calm, and whatever you do, don't chase the cat.

As for Little Dude, he has a matching uniform, his own office, and a hefty salary paid entirely in treats.

"I think Little Dude does get a 401(k)," Walsh said jokingly.

After a long day at the office, Little Dude heads home for a well-earned cat nap.

"All in all, a good shift," Walsh said. "We're excited and ready to come back again."