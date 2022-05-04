93-year-old Oakland woman brings smiles to all around her

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Mother's Day is a time to shower our moms with love and appreciation, but for some older adults, the last couple of years have been tough with the pandemic.

A recent study shows women between the ages of 65-74 saw a 67% rise in loneliness.

East Bay caregiver Alisha Carey says she noticed it in Delores Godbold, a 93-year-old Oakland woman who she has been taking care for about 6 years.

"Not being able to go out and visit with her friends that she would normally visit with. It was a toll on her," Carey said. "The isolation was a lot for Mrs. Godbold because she's a socialite."

So a few days before Mother's Day, Carey surprised Godbold with flowers, balloons, and a card to show appreciation for her.

"I know the love is here, they show it all the time, but in different ways," said Mrs. Godbold.

Although Carey, a mother of four, has spent 20 years as a caregiver, her life changed after she met Mrs. Godbold. The meeting came at a time in her life where she wanted to give up.

"[She has] brought a lot of peace to my heart," said Carey. "I enjoy what I do especially for them."

Mrs. Godbold is a mother for four children, grandmother of nine and a great grandmother of four and her family says she loves hard and brings light to anyone who comes into her presence.

While Godbold birthed four children of her own, she's nurtured countless lives like Carey's. She hopes their bond lasts a lifetime.

"Just to be in the presence of them is just a wonderful blessing that I've had to be able to experience," said Carey.