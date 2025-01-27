8 displaced in San Francisco Tenderloin apartment fire Sunday night

Firefighters in San Francisco on Sunday night knocked down a fire in a top-floor apartment in the Tenderloin that displaced eight people, the department said.

The one-alarm fire at 201 Leavenworth Street at Turk Street was in a single unit of a multi-level complex. No one was located inside the unit, the Fire Department said.

The department posted video from the scene of the fire late Sunday night, noting that

1 alarm fire at 201 Leavenworth St. at Turk St. Single unit on fire. Water is on the fire and primary search of the unit is negative. SFFD will remain on scene for 30 minutes while crews search for hidden pockets of fire and clean up. Fire Investigators are on scene trying to… pic.twitter.com/OIUTF6foI9 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 27, 2025

In the post, San Francisco Fire said crews would remain at the scene to clean up and ensure there were no hidden pockets of fire that could reignite.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.