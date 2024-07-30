4th juvenile arrested in connection with deadly Sunnyvale shooting

A fourth juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Sunnyvale last April, police said Monday.

On April 30 just after midnight, officers responded to the 100 block of S. Bernardo Avenue on a report of gunshots. Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety officers found a man inside a vehicle who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and died.

On Thursday, a fourth juvenile suspect was arrested in connection with this homicide, according to police. The juvenile was located in San Diego but is now in custody at the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

The first juvenile was arrested on May 1. Two more juveniles were arrested in June.

Police have not released a motive.