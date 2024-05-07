Watch CBS News
Sunnyvale officers arrest juvenile male as suspect in deadly shooting

Sunnyvale officers arrested a juvenile male in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on April 30.

Just after midnight on April 30, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said officers went to the 100 block of S. Bernardo Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Officers arrested a juvenile suspect on May 1 and took him to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, where remains in custody.

