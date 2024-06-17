49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk says team doesn't "want me back" in TikTok video

Brandon Aiyuk's saga with the San Francisco 49ers has lasted the past two offseasons. Aiyuk is hoping for a new contract after a career season, and the wide receiver market is booming. The 49ers, meanwhile, can't pay everybody.

Here's what Aiyuk revealed to Jayden Daniels, his college teammate at Arizona State and currently the Washington Commanders quarterback, in a TikTok video he posted Monday morning: "They said they don't want me back… I swear."

Aiyuk was not present at 49ers mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract. The 49ers were proactive in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall at No. 31 overall, but general manager John Lynch has insisted the team is looking to get a deal done with Aiyuk.

