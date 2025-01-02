49ers Warner, Juszczyk, Kittle, Bosa selected to 2025 Pro Bowl

Four members of the San Francisco 49ers were selected to represent the team at the 2025 Pro Bowl, the team and the league announced Thursday.

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, and linebacker Fred Warner were selected for the NFC squad of players who will gather in Orlando, Florida for a week-long celebration of player skills highlighted by a flag football game between the AFC and NFC.

(L-R) Fred Warner, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Nick Bosa Alika Jenner/Lachlan Cunningham/Todd Rosenberg/Michael Owens/Getty Images

In addition, defensive lineman Leonard Floyd, defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, quarterback Brock Purdy and tackle Trent Williams were selected as alternates.

The roster is set!



Congrats to our 2025 Pro Bowlers 👏 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 2, 2025

Each player has been previously selected to the Pro Bowl multiple times. For Juszczyk, the selection is his ninth in a row and his eighth straight as a member of the 49ers. Juszczyk's nine Pro Bowl selections extend his record for the most ever by a fullback. His 151 receiving yards are the most among fullbacks this season.

Kittle's selection is his sixth overall and his fourth in a row. His eight receiving touchdowns this season are the most among NFC tight ends. Kittle also has had four games with 100 or more receiving yards this season, the most by any tight end in either conference. He's notched 1,079 receiving yards so far this season, his fourth career 1,000-yard season, which is tied for the second-most by a tight end in NFL history.

Bosa earned his fifth overall and fourth consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl. In 13 games this season, he has a team-high nine sacks tied for the fifth-most in the conference, giving him 62.5 in his career, which is the third-most in franchise history. If Bosa gets at least one sack on Sunday, he'll reach double digits for the fourth time in his career.

Warner widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best inside linebacker in the NFL, earned his fourth overall and third-consecutive Pro Bowl selection of his career. In 16 games this season, he has registered 123 tackles, seven passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. He has played in every game this season even after suffering an ankle fracture in Week 4, and is one of two players since at least 2000 to register 115 or more tackles in their first seven seasons in the NFL.