49ers' McCaffrey ruled out for Minnesota game; may go on injured reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced that star running back Christian McCaffrey, who missed the season opener because of injuries, was ruled out of the Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and could miss additional time.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday that McCaffrey could be considered for a stint on the injured reserve list, which would mean he would miss at least four games.

McCaffrey has been dealing with a calf injury along with Achilles tendinitis. Shanahan said Friday that McCaffrey experienced the most pain he's had on Thursday. He did not practice on Friday and was listed as out in the team's game status report Friday.

The 49ers replaced McCaffrey for the Week 1 game against the New York Jets on Monday night with undrafted 3rd year running back Jordan Mason, who responded with a career game, rushing for 147 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown in a 32-19 victory.

Earlier this week McCaffrey was limited in practice but told reporters his mentality was that he was going to play on Sunday.

"That's how I am every week. I'm not lying," said McCaffrey on Wednesday. "I think as soon as a player says, 'Maybe I'll play, maybe I won't,' that's not a good mentality to go into a week with when you're kind of on the fence."

