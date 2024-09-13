49ers try to solve Vikings' home-field hex against them; 3 keys to victory

49ers Experience: Rookie WR Jacob Cowing landed with the team he grew up rooting for

The San Francisco 49ers didn't need Christian McCaffrey, a historic day from Brock Purdy, or a defensive shutout to prove to the rest of the league that a hangover will not exist in 2024. Instead, the Niners rode Jordan Mason and Jake Moody, two unlikely heroes, to a blowout win over the New York Jets on Monday night to move them to 1-0.

As you look at the schedule and see a Sam Darnold-led Minnesota Vikings team, it isn't time to celebrate quite yet. Nick Bosa said it best himself on Wednesday, "I think we're playing honestly a better team." This Vikings team may very well be a tougher squad than the Jets who looked like a junior varsity team when Mason ran the ball.

Minnesota has not been kind to the 49ers. They've not won there since 1992. The IBM ThinkPad 700 was released that year, Johnny Carson retired, Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" was the Song of the Year. You get the point? The Niners have gone to Minnesota seven times since and lost each and every game.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle #85 and Minnesota Vikings safety #44 Josh Metellus are seen during a game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Oct. 23, 2023. Andy Clayton-King / AP

Last year, they lost on Monday Night Football. The Vikings didn't even have their best player in Justin Jefferson and still came away with a 22-17 victory. This is no easy Week 2 slate before facing a division rival on the road in Week 3. Here are my three keys to a victory against the Vikings.

Make Mooney earn his money

Charvarius "Mooney" Ward is no doubt one of the best cornerbacks in all of football. That's why he was an AP First-Team All-Pro a season ago and why the Niners will have to pony up a paycheck to keep him this offseason.

Ward can make a case for that payday when he covers Justin Jefferson on Sunday. The Vikings wide receiver is currently the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. He didn't play a year ago when Ward was tasked with covering rookie Jordan Addison.

It was the cornerback who won early in that 2023 contest, ripping a ball away from him for an interception. But it was Addison who laughed all the way to the end zone when he took another interception away from Ward and ran it to the house for a 60-yard score before halftime.

Jefferson will demand a more strategic game plan and all of Ward's effort. A week ago, he shut down Garrett Wilson. Ward was targeted five times and allowed just two catches. A quiet game from Jefferson, thanks to Ward, could be the difference maker on Sunday.

"Skol" What?

U.S. Bank Stadium is going to be loud. Vikings fans have made it tough on opposing fan bases with their "Skol" chants that feel like you're watching a barbarian cult welcome their enemy. The Niners heard that noise loud and clear a year ago.

Left tackle Trent Williams said the offense went to a silent count in 2023 inside this stadium.

"It does give you issues communicating at the line," he said on Thursday.

"I forget he's a rookie sometimes."



Dominic Puni has impressed Trent Williams already. Williams was asked is he talked to Puni about the Vikings atmosphere, doesn't sound like he'll need much of a chat. #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/cteXqeMeUN — Matt Lively (@mattblively) September 12, 2024

That could have contributed to the two interceptions that Brock Purdy threw in that game. It will be just as loud on Sunday since it is Minnesota's home opener. Add in an inexperienced right guard in Dominic Puni and a fresh-faced Jordan Mason in the backfield, and the Niners could be in some trouble. They'll have to be on the same page on offense and limit the mistakes that come from a not-so-Minnesota nice crowd.

Stop a familiar foe

No, I am not talking about Sam Darnold who spent 2023 as the 49ers QB2. I am talking about Aaron Jones who has faced San Francisco plenty in his career and has had some big games against them. Jones flipped from the Green Bay Packers to the Vikings in the offseason and began his tenure with his new team with a 94-yard rushing performance and a score.

In his last three games against the 49ers, Jones has had a lot of fun:

2023 Divisional Game: 18 carries, 108 yards, 6 yards per carry

2022 Divisional Game: 9 receptions, 129 yards, 14.3 yards per reception

2021 regular season: 19 carries, 82 yards, touchdown

Defensive coordinator Nick Sorenson called Jones a "heck of a runner."

"We had trouble with him last year," Sorenson said. "He's had a lot of success. He's a tough runner. He can move. He's slippery. I think the thing about him is how he can slash but I have a ton of respect with how he runs the ball."

The 49ers did a nice job against Breece Hall last week, limiting him to 54 rushing yards, but Jones presents more of a threat in the passing game and will have to be accounted for at all times.

Stat of the Week

54-yard field goal. No, that's not a Jake Moody kick. That's how long the field goal was from Iowa State kicker Kyle Konrardy to beat Iowa. It forced George Kittle to wear Brock Purdy's Cyclones helmet during his media availability on Wednesday.

Speaking of Kittle, he said he is excited to return to the midwest this weekend. With six or more receptions, he will actually jump Rob Gronkowski for most receptions in their first 100 games by a tight end.

Quote of the Week

Last week, it was Money Ward who said he wanted to intercept Aaron Rodgers and ask for an autograph on the football. This week, it was another cornerback mentioning the opposing QB. Deommodore Lenoir faced Darnold all last season in practice, and it sounds like Lenoir won most of those matchups.

"Me and Sam, we have this connection, this connection where he likes to throw the ball to me."

I'm sure that quote has been stapled to a bulletin board somewhere inside the Vikings locker room.

