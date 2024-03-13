49ers keep bolstering defense, reportedly adding DT Maliek Collins, LB Eric Kendricks

The San Francisco 49ers continued to beef up their defense Wednesday, trading for Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins and signing former All-Pro Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Eric Kendricks, published reports said.

ESPN reporter Adam Schechter reported the free agent Kendricks was signing a one-year deal with the 49ers. The 32-year-old linebacker was released by the Chargers earlier this month in a cost-cutting move after finishing second on the team with 117 tackles last season.

In 2019, Kendricks was selected to the Pro Bowl and was 1st team All-Pro with the Minnesota Vikings, where he played eight seasons after being drafted in the second round in 2015. He joined the Chargers after the 2022 season and has posted more than 100 tackles in eight consecutive seasons.

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN and the Associated Press reported the 49ers had traded a seventh-round draft pick. The trade was reportedly pending a physical.

Collins is the latest addition made by the 49ers to their revamped defensive line after San Francisco had previously agreed to deals with free agent defensive ends Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos, and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, according to several sources speaking on condition of anonymity because those deals hadn't been signed.

(L-R) Maliek Collins, Eric Kendricks Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire/Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

San Francisco needed reinforcements on the line with Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Javon Kinlaw and Randy Gregory all hitting free agency and Arik Armstead, the team's longest-tenured player, set to be released this week in a cost-cutting move.

Collins, who turns 29 next month, is owed base salaries of $8 million and $9.5 million the next two seasons. Houston will take a $10 million dead cap hit for the trade to account for a signing bonus paid when he got an extension last year.

Collins matched a career high with five sacks last season when he ranked 12th among all defensive tackles in ESPN's pass rush win rate metric. He had 11 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and 35 quarterback hits the past three seasons for the Texans.

Collins played his first four seasons in Dallas and in 2020 for the Raiders before joining the Texans.