49ers add help on defensive line with 2-year deal for Jordan Elliott, source says

The San Francisco 49ers have added more help on the defensive line, agreeing to a two-year, $10 million deal with free agent defensive tackle Jordan Elliott.

A person familiar with the deal said the sides came to agreement on Tuesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be finalized until the start of new league year on Wednesday.

The Niners agreed earlier in the day to a two-year, $10 million extension to keep special teams standout George Odum under contract through the 2026 season, according to his agent, Matt Glose.

The defensive line has been a priority for the 49ers at the start of free agency as the team agreed to two-year deals on Monday with edge rushers Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos, two people with knowledge of the deals told the AP on condition of anonymity because the contracts haven't been signed.

The Niners have several defensive lineman hitting free agency in Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Javon Kinlaw and Randy Gregory, and are also planning to release defensive tackle Arik Armstead in a cost-cutting move later this week.

Elliott provides a needed option at defensive tackle alongside Javon Hargrave. He spent his first four seasons in Cleveland, getting five sacks in 66 games with 31 starts the past two seasons.

His strength is against the run and he ranked sixth last season among defensive tackles in ESPN's run block win rate statistic.

Odum is owed a $1.125 million base salary in 2024 in the final season of a three-year, $9.5 million contract signed in 2022.

Odum was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 for the 49ers when he led the NFL with 21 tackles on special teams. He also had an interception as a safety on defense.

Odum played only 11 games last season because of a torn biceps injury but was able to return for the playoffs. Odum had 10 special teams tackles in the regular season and one in the playoffs.

Odum has played only 75 snaps on defense during his two seasons with San Francisco but is a leader on special teams. The Niners' coverage units struggled a bit in his absence last season and they wanted to keep him for the long term.

Odum has 75 special teams tackles for Indianapolis and San Francisco since entering the NFL in 2018, leading the NFL in that span. Odum was a first-team All-Pro in 2020 for the Colts when he led the league with 19 special teams tackles.