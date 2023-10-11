Report: NFL may fine 49ers TE George Kittle for "F*** Dallas" T-shirt

The National Football League is reportedly considering fining San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle for a T-shirt he wore on the field Sunday that poked fun at the Dallas Cowboys using profanity.

Kittle scored three touchdowns during the 49ers' 42-10 drubbing of the Cowboys at Levi's Stadium Sunday night. Following a 26-yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter by running back Jordan Mason that put the game out of reach, Kittle pulled up his jersey during the end zone celebration to reveal a T-shirt that said "F--- Dallas" on it, running from one side of the end zone to the other to flash it at raucous 49er fans.

On Wednesday, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said the NFL was considering fining Kittle for the profane message, and said under the terms of the league's fine schedule, the amount of the fine would be $10,927.

The Niner fan favorite turned 30 on Monday and uploaded a photo of himself sporting the shirt on his Instagram account with a caption referring to his birthday. Later Monday on "The Pat McAfee Show" he said the shirt was a nod to the decades-old 49ers-Cowboys rivalry and former linebacker Gary Plummer, who wore a similar "F--- Dallas" shirt before the 1994 NFC Championship game between the two teams.

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a 42-10 victory against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

"I might've been mildly inspired by our guy Gary Plummer, who wore that in the '94 NFC Championship Game versus Dallas," said Kittle. "There's some things that need to be worn for the franchise and I think it's just coincidence it just happened to appear on my chest on 'Sunday Night Football.'"

Later Monday evening, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took to his podcast to express his displeasure with Kittle for wearing the shirt.

"I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be," said Parsons. "Kittle's my guy, but I'm going to say this: Laugh now, cry later.

"We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust ... You going to make it personal? We can make it personal."

The back and forth continued the next day as 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel responded to Parsons during an interview on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" podcast.

"It was already personal before the game started, and now 42-10 - I don't think you want to see us again," said Samuel. "It might be a little bit worse."