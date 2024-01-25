49ers keep Navy officer connected with Bay Area roots

One of the fans who will be in attendance at this Sunday's NFC Championship game is a San Francisco 49ers fan who has kept faithful to the Red and Gold while serving in the Navy, often far from the Bay Area.

Lt. Commander Louis Salazar responded to a 49ers fan group post by CBS News Bay Area reporter Lauren Toms about his love for the team. Salazar, who is currently stationed at Naval Base Coronado near San Diego, has been with the Navy for more than 24 years.

Growing up in San Jose, Salazar told CBS News Bay Area that his love for football came from two of his uncles, one of whom was a die-hard 49ers fan.

"I spent a lot of time with my Uncle Pancho as he used to take me to school, pick me up, chase the bus on many occasions and watch football," Salazar said.

During his long career with the Navy, Salazar has had deployments around the world, including multiple deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He has also been deployed to Japan, Guam, South America and Thailand.

While it was hard to follow the team, particularly when there was no internet or TV access, he stayed connected with the 49ers abroad when he was able.

"Watching football early in the morning on workdays and at abnormal hours was well worth the enjoyment of watching the 49ers play when they showed them," he said.

Lt. Commander Louis Salazar (right) and his family during a 49ers game at Levi's Stadium. CBS

Salazar and his family will be in attendance at Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium, where the Niners are facing the Detroit Lions for a spot in the Super Bowl.

"I can proudly say that we will be in attendance at this year's NFC Championship game at home and on our turf like we did during the 2019 season against the Green Bay Packers," he said.