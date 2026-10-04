San Francisco 49ers play Denver Broncos for NFL week 4 today. Here's how to watch live

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The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday afternoon for NFL Week 4. Fans can watch the football game on stream and Channel 5, beginning at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Both teams enter Week 4 coming off a win. The Niners played against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday in a game that saw two more 49ers players leave the field with injuries. Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes to help secure another 3-0 start to the season.

The Broncos beat the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and stand at 2-1 for the season. The game received some extra attention over a defensive pass interference call on the Rams late in the game, which reversed a potentially game-losing interception and kept possession of the ball in quarterback Bo Nix's hands.

Alex Palczewski #63 of the Denver Broncos gets set during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers, at Levi's Stadium on August 9, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

The Niners and Broncos last played against each other in a regular season game in 2022, with the Broncos coming out on top, 11-10.

How can you watch the 49ers vs. the Broncos on broadcast?

CBS will air the game locally in the Bay Area on KPIX Channel 5 on Oct. 4, 2026, at 1:25 p.m. PST.

How to stream the 49ers vs. the Broncos football game?

The game will be streamed on Paramount+.

Who is predicted to win the 49ers vs. Broncos game?

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Niners were favored with a -2.5 spread in the latest 49ers vs. Broncos odds at CBS Sports NFL Odds.

What is the 49ers' schedule for the rest of the season?

All times in Pacific

49ers @ Seahawks on Oct. 11 at 1:25 p.m.

49ers vs. Commanders on Oct. 19 at 5:15 p.m.

49ers @ Falcons on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.

49ers vs. Raiders on Nov. 8 at 1:05 p.m

49ers @ Cowboys on Nov. 15 at 1:25 p.m.

49ers vs. Vikings on Nov. 22 at 5:20 p.m.

49ers vs. Seahawks on Nov. 29 at 1:25 p.m.

49ers @ Giants on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

49ers vs. Rams on Dec. 13 at 1:25 p.m.

49ers @ Chargers on Dec. 17 at 5:15 p.m.

49ers @ Chiefs on Dec. 27 at 1:25 p.m.

49ers vs. Eagles on Jan. 3 at 5:20 p.m.

49ers @ Cardinals on Jan. 10 at TBD

What is the Broncos' schedule for the rest of the season?

All times in Pacific