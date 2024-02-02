4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes in Pacific Ocean near Eureka

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off NorCal coast 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off NorCal coast 00:27

EUREKA – A significant earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California on Friday morning.

The earthquake hit just after 7 a.m., about 60 miles west of Petrolia in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the US Geological Survey, an initial 4.9-magnitude rating has been recorded.

Good morning Redwood Coast, CA! Did you feel the magnitude 4.9 quake about 60 miles west of Petrolia at 7:08 am?The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/QlyeWjlwcz @Cal_OES @humboldtcalpoly @USGS_Quakes pic.twitter.com/zSf3EquM69 — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) February 2, 2024

While it appears most of the shaking was absorbed by the Pacific Ocean, Eureka and some parts of Humboldt County may have felt some shaking.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center says no tsunami is expected.

Shaking could possibly have been felt as far south as the northern tip of Mendocino County and east into the Trinity National Forest.

No damage or injuries have been reported.