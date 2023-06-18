Watch CBS News
4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Mendocino County

MENDOCINO COUNTY – A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Mendocino County about five miles southeast of Talmage on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit about 8:44 p.m. and was measured at a depth of about 5.2 miles. The magnitude of 4.2 was reduced from an initial evaluation of 4.4.

No injuries have been reported.

The location was about 35 miles north-northwest of Healdsburg.

According to the Geological Survey, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.

