3 juveniles arrested for alleged carjacking in Antioch

ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) -- Antioch police arrested three juveniles Monday after they allegedly carjacked a 45-year-old man's vehicle.

The theft was reported around 7:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Texas Street. The victim told police the trio took his vehicle after one of them took out a firearm during an interrupted vehicle burglary.

Antioch officers located the vehicle about an hour later near Sycamore and Auto Center drives. Antioch police alerted the California Highway Patrol's air operations unit, which was over the area within minutes, Antioch police said on their Facebook page.

With help from the CHP air unit, police followed the vehicle as it entered westbound state Highway 4, where officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop. The three occupants were taken into custody without incident.

Police found a rifle and a replica pistol were recovered. All three juveniles were transported to Juvenile Hall in Martinez.