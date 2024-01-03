3 hikers with plans to snow camp in Tahoe National Forest rescued

NEVADA COUNTY - Three people who set out to snow camp overnight Tuesday in the Tahoe National Forest were rescued after they got lost in a snowstorm.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a report that three hikers were lost near Basin Peak in the Tahoe National Forest.

Rescuers said the hikers, who were not from the area, took off Tuesday around noon with plans to hike to Paradise Lake and snow camp. But the hikers got lost due to the heavy snowfall.

All three hikers were rescued shortly before noon Wednesday. No one was injured.

"When you're in the middle of a storm and the snow covers landmarks and trails, it can become very difficult," said Lt. Jason Perry with the sheriff's office.

More than 40 people from the Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue, Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc, Placer County Sheriff's Office, Cal OES, Cal Fire NEU, Truckee Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service-Tahoe National Forest responded to help rescue the hikers.

"Once the sun goes down, we're getting into the 20s and even teens, so it can be very dangerous," said Sarah Kammen, the president of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team.

Kammen said these rural trails are not for the novice hiker, who must be prepared with the proper shoes and clothing, adequate food and water, a portable fire-making kit, and a mapping system.

Staying up to date on the forecast is critical.

"Storms, if they come in, we're talking about some pretty intense situations," she said.

Kammen said Tahoe trails are meant to be explored but rough winter terrain can often take people by surprise.

Paradise Lake is about seven miles north of the Castle Peak Trailhead, located off Interstate 80 near Boreal Mountain.