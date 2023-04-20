3.8 earthquake shakes Antioch, felt across the East Bay

PIX Now 4-19: Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now 4-19: Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now 4-19: Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

An earthquake measuring a 3.8 magnitude shook a portion of eastern Contra Costa County Wednesday evening and was felt across a number of Bay Area communities.

U.S. Geological Survey

The quake struck at 8:35 p.m. about four miles south of Antioch in the Lone Tree Valley just east of Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was felt across the East Bay and across the Bay Area, data from the USGS showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Whoa!! Who just felt that #earthquake?! Where did you feel it? I’m in the Tri-Valley. @KPIXtv — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) April 20, 2023

On Twitter, people across the Bay Area said they felt a sharp jolt.

"Yes! My daughter and I both heard a rumbling and thought our drapes were malfunctioning," said Celeste. "Our cats went crazy, too."

Yes! My daughter and I both heard a rumbling and thought our drapes were malfunctioning. Our cats went crazy, too. — Celeste. (@Miss_Orinda7) April 20, 2023

"Holy Moly that was a loud jolt!" said Ana Gotelli, who posted a surveillance video of the moment the quake hit.

"Felt it in Danville off Camino Tassajara near the Mustang Soccer Fields," said Laura Sue. "A quick jolt."