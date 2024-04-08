When the 2024 solar eclipse starts, peaks and ends in the San Francisco Bay Area

Solar eclipse watchers in the San Francisco Bay Area for the big event Monday will still see a partial solar eclipse, even though the region is outside the path of totality. Others in the country's midsection will experience a rare total solar eclipse.

Eclipse watchers are warned not to look at the sun at any time without eye protection or risk permanent eye damage. Use certified solar viewing glasses or eclipse glasses and avoid buying on Amazon or other third-party sites. Or use the old standby from elementary school, a pinhole camera projected on a surface.

The path of totality and partial contours crossing the U.S. for the 2024 total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024. NASA

How much of the sun will be blocked in the Bay Area?

Between 31% and 35% of the sun will be blocked by the moon's movement across the face of the sun, depending on where in the Bay Area one is observing. It will appear as if a bite has been taken out of the sun's lower half from right to left.

Animation of April 8, 2024 solar eclipse as viewed from the San Francisco Bay Area. NASA

What time will the eclipse begin in the Bay Area?

The 2024 partial solar eclipse on April 8 will begin at approximately 10:15; times will vary slightly depending on where you are in the Bay Area. Generally, it will start sooner in the South Bay and later in the North Bay.

For example, for people in Gilroy, the eclipse begins at 10:12 a.m. For those 160 miles north of Gilroy in Cloverdale, the eclipse starts at 10:16 a.m.

In San Jose and San Francisco, it starts at 10:13 a.m., in Oakland and San Rafael at 10:14 a.m., and in Santa Rosa at 10:15 a.m.

When is the peak time for the eclipse in the Bay Area?

For most of the greater Bay Area, the peak time of the partial eclipse will be approximately one hour after it begins at approximately 10:13 a.m. That's unlike those regions in the path of totality, during which the peak arrives about an hour and 15 minutes after the beginning of the eclipse and totality lasts about three to four minutes.

How long will the eclipse last in the Bay Area?

The partial eclipse will last approximately two hours in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a slightly longer time for those in the South Bay. Repeating the above example, the eclipse will last two hours and five minutes in Gilroy, and an hour and 59 minutes in Cloverdale.

ALSO READ: When is the next total solar eclipse in the U.S.? See the paths for the 2044 and 2045 events