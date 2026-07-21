Suspect in 2017 fatal South San Francisco hit-and-run crash arrested in Israel, returned to U.S.

A suspect who fled the country after a fatal hit-and-run collision in South San Francisco in 2017 was arrested in Israel and extradited to the U.S., authorities said.

The South San Francisco Police Department said in a press release that 32-year-old Maher Abedelal of San Francisco was recently located in Israel after fleeing the country days after the collision that killed South San Francisco resident Teresa Gonzales.

On Nov. 11, 2017, the 44-year-old single mother of two was crossing El Camino Real near Hazelwood Drive/S.Spruce Avenue just before midnight when she was hit by a vehicle that fled. Officers found her lying in the street and she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After an extensive investigation, Abedelal, who was 23 at the time, was identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck Gonzales, police said. Investigators obtained a warrant for Abedelal's arrest after determining that he had left the country. He remained at large for years until he was located in Israel.

Police said the FBI, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, and the U.S. Justice Department's Office of International Affairs worked with Israel's Ministry of Justice and National Police to arrest Abedelal and return him to the U.S.

On July 14, he was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death. He was later taken to the Maple Street Correctional Center in Redwood City and was being held without bail, according to county records.

Abedelal's initial court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.