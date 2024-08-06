2-year-old boy stable after shot in Stockton, police say

2-year-old in Stockton hospitalized with gunshot wound 2-year-old in Stockton hospitalized with gunshot wound 01:13

STOCKTON – A 2-year-old is stable after police said he was shot in Stockton on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1200 block of N Commerce Street around 2:30 p.m. for reports that a person was shot. When they arrived, they were told the victim was rushed to the hospital.

That's where they say they located a 2-year-old boy who had been shot. The boy is listed in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

No details about what led up to the shooting have been released and no suspect information was available.

There is a heavy police presence along N Commerce Street as police investigate the scene.