2 wounded in separate shootings in East Oakland

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are investigating two separate shootings Sunday afternoon and early Monday that left two victims hospitalized, according to authorities.

One person was shot just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to police. 

Oakland police investigation
The person was in stable condition, police said. 

Just after 3:15 p.m. Sunday a person was shot in the 3500 block of Gray Street, according to police.

The victim had at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition, police said. 

Police are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 12:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

