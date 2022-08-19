2 suspects arrested in June fatal shooting of San Jose Safeway worker Manny Huizar

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Thursday confirmed the arrests of two suspects in the June 5th slaying of Safeway employee Manny Huizar at the store in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.

The shooting was reported on the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue at about 3:35 a.m. on June 5. Arriving officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO READ: 'His family is broken right now;' Safeway shooting victim identified

The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Manny Huizar, a Safeway employee who had worked at the store for six years. He was shot during an altercation early that Sunday morning.

San Jose homicide detectives began a comprehensive investigation into the fatal shooting and eventually identified two suspects. The first suspect was identified as 18-year-old Tevita Tuakalau, a resident of Utah. The second suspect was identified as 19-year-old San Jose resident Jacob Parrilla. Arrest warrants for homicide and conspiracy were obtained and issued for both suspects.

ALSO READ: Update: Family of slain San Jose Safeway worker devastated by tragic loss

SJ homicide suspects Tevita Tuakalau (left) and Jacob Parilla (right). San Jose Police Department

Assisted by Salt Lake City police and the U.S. Marshal Service, Tuakalau was located and arrested in Salt Lake County last week on August 11. He is currently in custody in the Salt Lake County Main Jail and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County to face homicide charges.

Officers found Parrilla in San Jose on Wednesday and arrested him. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for conspiracy.

The San Jose Police Department thanked the assisting law enforcement agencies in Utah who provided help with the investigation.

This was the City's 14th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Valosek #4245 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via e-mail at 4245@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-5283.