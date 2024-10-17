2 injured in San Jose apartment complex fire

Two people were injured Thursday evening when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in San Jose, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 5:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Lucretia Avenue.

One resident was hospitalized and another was treated at the scene, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

UPDATE: Great work by #SJFD firefighters to limit fire damage to two units, one directly above the other. Light smoke damage to four adjacent units but should be habitable. Initial knockdown reported at 6:02pm. Traffic remains impacted on Lucretia Ave. pic.twitter.com/4N0zI5OLzW — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) October 18, 2024

Two units were left uninhabitable and four others had light smoke damage. The blaze was knocked down shortly after 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.