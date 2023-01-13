Watch CBS News
2 arrested in connection with deadly San Francisco Mission triple shooting in August

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District in August that left one person dead and two others injured, police said.

Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City, and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of Colma, were taken into custody following the Aug. 21 shooting in the area of Mission and 19th streets that killed 63-year-old Mario Gomez Sanchez.  

Officers had responded at about 2:25 a.m. that day to a report of a shooting and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds and a fourth victim suffering from other unspecified injuries, according to police.

The three gunshot victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them, Gomez Sanchez, succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators eventually identified Berrios-Mabutas and Calderon as suspects in the killing and obtained arrest warrants for them. They were arrested early Thursday morning in the 400 block of B Street in Colma, police said.

Calderon was arrested on suspicion of homicide, robbery, four counts of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, aiding and abetting, possession of a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of assault with a firearm, while Berrios-Mabutas was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault and aiding and abetting, according to police.

