Preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay

A minor earthquake shook the East Bay Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The preliminary 2.6 magnitude quake struck the ground at 2:23 p.m., just under 2 miles miles northwest of Berkeley and three miles southeast of Piedmont along the Hayward Fault, USGS data showed.

Location of preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake in the East Bay. U.S. Geological Survey

USGS data indicated that the quake was felt by people in the areas surrounding Berkeley, Oakland, San Francisco, Albany, El Sobrante and El Cerrito. Preliminary depth was reported by USGS as just over six miles, and impact reports indicate people felt weak shaking.

No injuries or major damage has been reported as a result of the quake, officials said.