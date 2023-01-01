1 person found dead in flood water along Dillard Road

Emergency vehicles respond to submerged vehicle along Dillard Road Emergency vehicles respond to submerged vehicle along Dillard Road 02:03

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - One person had been pronounced dead after they were found in a vehicle along Dillard Road Sunday morning.

According to the Cosumnes Fire Department, a fire department helicopter discovered the vehicle along Dillard Road in the area of Highway 99. At around the 10 a.m. hour, crews reached the vehicle, which was submerged at the time, and found that a person was inside.

On Sunday afternoon, the Department confirmed to CBS13 that the decedent was the one found in the vehicle.

Two levees along the Cosumnes River broke overnight, flooding farmland, homes, and part of Highway 99.

Monitoring a very active scene on Dillard Rd near Hwy 99. Point of interest appears to be a submerged vehicle. Stay tuned to @GoodDaySac as we work to get you answers @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/oBFYjMsxKI — Molly Riehl (@MollyRiehl) January 1, 2023

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for a large area west of Highway 99 as more rain is expected to arrive in the area this week.