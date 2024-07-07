Watch CBS News
1 killed in motorcycle-minivan crash in Marin County Sunday

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

INVERNESS -- A fatal crash took place on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard at Pierce Point Road in Inverness Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

A minivan and a motorcycle were involved in the crash around 2:15 p.m. and one person was declared dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Pierce Point Road and Sir Francis Drake Boulevard northwest of Inverness were closed to entry and exit until further notice due to a serious crash, the U.S. Park Service said on social media.

The intersection is located in Inverness, an unincorporated community and census-designated place in western Marin County.

