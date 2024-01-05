1 dead, 3 injured after hit-and-run driver runs over pedestrians near Disneyland

Anaheim police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that ran over four people, killing one of them, on Friday night.

The two sets of collisions happened along S. Harbor Boulevard near Disneyland. The first occurred just south of Katella Avenue when the driver hit three pedestrians and sped away. Two of the victims suffered minor injuries. The third sustained moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The car continued before hitting a woman at Harbor Boulevard and Convention Way before driving away. The victim died at a nearby hospital.

Aerial footage of police investigating the crash. KCAL News

The suspect's car was described as a tan or gold Toyota sedan, possibly a Corolla or Camry, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation and are unsure what led up to the collisions. They are searching the area for any video or witnesses.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Anaheim police at (714) 765-1900.