Hearing aids are now available over the counter. Here's where to buy them

Thanks to a new law, you can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter (and online) without a prescription. This law expands access to hearing devices for those with low to moderate hearing loss.

We've found over-the-counter hearing devices that are significantly more affordable than prescription hearing aids. We've even found some under $100. If you've been putting off getting a pair due to cost, check out these budget-friendly hearing aids below.

Top products in this article:

Lexie Hearing B2 OTC hearing aid powered by Bose, $999

Rechargeable hearing amplifier, $100 after coupon (reduced from $120)

EarCentric EasyCharge rechargeable hearing aids, $199

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently created a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. Those that have perceived mild to moderate hearing loss can purchase these hearing aids without a medical exam, prescription or a fitting from an audiologist. This removes many of the costs and barriers associated with treating hearing loss.

These hearing aids work similarly to prescription hearing aids. They amplify the volume of sounds to help people with hearing loss listen and communicate more easily. If you are unsure whether this type of hearing aid is right for you, Best Buy does offer an online hearing assessment that can help consumers decide whether to shop for OTC hearing aids or see an audiologist to explore prescription options.

Keep reading to find a pair of OTC hearing aids that fit your needs and budget. Many of these devices are FSA and HSA-eligible, so you can purchase them with your pre-tax flexible spending account or health savings account if you have one.

Best over-the-counter hearing aids available now

These hearing aids are available without a prescription directly from popular retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.

Lexie Hearing B2 OTC hearing aid powered by Bose



Best Buy

These rechargeable hearing aids are Bluetooth enabled. The device pairs with a self-tuning app that customizes its sound to your ears. These high-tech hearing aids can hold a charge for up to 18 hours.

Lexie Hearing B2 OTC hearing aid powered by Bose, $999

Earbyear hearing aid

Amazon

You can adjust the sound volume of these rechargeable hearing aids with your finger. The hearing aids can hold their charge for 20 hours. These ear pieces are discreet, as they look similar to Apple AirPods.

Earbyear hearing aid, $80 after coupon (reduced from $100)





Onebridge rechargeable OTC hearing aid

Amazon

These rechargeable hearing aids offer a 20-hour battery life. The hearing devices help to cancel out distracting background noise. Plus, they have an easy on and off switch.

"I can understand conversations much easier, and also I have been told by my friends that the volume control of my own voice is much better," an Amazon reviewer says after using these.

Onebridge rechargeable OTC hearing aid, $200

EarCentric EasyCharge rechargeable hearing aids

Amazon

This model offers 20 hours of hearing time on a single charge. These hearing aids feature a manual volume control on the side, so you can adjust the volume without having to connect to a mobile app.

The device also include noise cancellation to reduce background noise so that wearers can hear more clearly.

EarCentric EasyCharge rechargeable hearing aids, $199

