Will TikTok help you get a chiseled jaw? | The Answer TikTok has given the world some unusual fads—from cooking chicken in Nyquil to stepping on a pyramid of milk crates—but parents, listen up. A new trend on the social media platform may be catching your son's attention. It targets young men who want a chiseled jawline. So does the trend work, and is it even safe? Here's The Answer.