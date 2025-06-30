Watch CBS News

Why can PTO sometimes burn us out? | The Answer

Ever need a vacation after your vacation? Whether it’s a week away or a long weekend, do you come back feeling drained and not recharged? We break down why time off can sometimes lead to more burnout in The Answer.
