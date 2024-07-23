Watch CBS News

What is teflon flu? | The Answer

Is your favorite non-stick skillet toxic? In this segment of The Answer, we're discovering the scary truth about teflon flu. While experts say it's rarely diagnosed, it's also hard to tell apart from other common illnesses.
