See What's On CBS13

Modesto police are investigating a Tuesday evening hit-and-run collision that left a woman, 72, injured.

Raw: Modesto hit-and-run involving pedestrian and vehicle caught on camera Modesto police are investigating a Tuesday evening hit-and-run collision that left a woman, 72, injured.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On