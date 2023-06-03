Questions remain about Pollock Pines crash that injured 5 kids There are still no updates from the CHP about that crash in Pollock Pines had sent five children to the hospital. The CHP is planning to hold a community debrief Monday night. GoFundMe pages identify the two young boys that were seriously hurt as best friends. Families say the boys have undergone surgery to fix broken bones and fractured skulls. Recovery could take months. The children part of a preschool class; they were hit earlier this week while crossing the Pony Express trail on their way to a playground.