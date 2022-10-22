See What's On CBS13

The Monterey Trail Mustangs beat the Grant Union High Pacers in close 49-42 game.

Monterey Trail Mustangs beat the Grant High Pacers 49-42 The Monterey Trail Mustangs beat the Grant Union High Pacers in close 49-42 game.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On