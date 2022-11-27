Hughson Huskies beat the Summerville Bears 14-13

See What's On CBS13

The Hughson Huskies beat the Summerville Bears in a 14-13 showdown at St. Mary's High School.

The Hughson Huskies beat the Summerville Bears in a 14-13 showdown at St. Mary's High School.

