Concern about bird flu leads to drainage of ponds at Land Park The City of Sacramento will be fencing off and draining two lakes inside Land Park in an effort to stop the spread of avian influenza. The Sacramento Zoo is right across the street from the lakes, and they are worried that birds in the park ponds will spread the disease to the Zoo’s Flamingos, Parrots, and other birds. Getting Answers from the Zoo Vet and the City of Sac about the process.