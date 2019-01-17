Jordan Segundo

Jordan Segundo is a broadcast journalist, television host, as well as professional singer, and actor. In January 2019, he became a weather anchor for the CBS13 Morning News, and an anchor/reporter for Good Day.

13 Questions With... Jordan Segundo!

1- Where did you grow up? I grew up in the beautiful islands of Hawaii. I was born and raised in Honolulu on the island of Oahu.

2- What is your ideal scenario for a day off? My ideal day off would include getting at least 8 hours of sleep. Waking up to some good coffee, getting a good workout in, then coming home to do absolutely nothing but sit on a couch and watch TV.

3- How did you decide to be a reporter/anchor? I've been a professional singer since I was 18 years old. During that time, I did a lot of on-camera and entertainment hosting. In my late 20's I decided to get a degree in Journalism. My first job in broadcast news included being a weather anchor. I've always been fascinated with the weather so it was a perfect fit.

4- Where is your favorite local place to eat? Being that I just moved to Sacramento, I don't have a favorite place just yet, so I am taking suggestions. I love to eat all types of food so I'm excited to get there to explore.

5- Do you have any pets? Unfortunately, I do not have any pets here in Sacramento (yet!) I love animals especially dogs, so I am hoping to adopt one soon from a nearby shelter.

6- What is your favorite social media platform? My favorite social media platform is Instagram @JordanSegundo. I love posting photos from my everyday life. I also post a lot of photos that I take outdoors, from sunrises to sunsets. I'm looking forward to taking great photos here in Sacramento.

7- If you didn't work in TV news what would you be doing? I love to cook and I love to workout. So I would either be a chef or a personal trainer, or both.

8- What is the most memorable story you've covered at CBS13/CW31? Well, so far I've been able to report on wild weather including blizzards, winter storms, fog, and high wind. A little different from back in Hawaii, where I reported on hurricanes, big surf, and lava.

9- What is your favorite season? I love summer. I enjoy the warm weather, but I hear Sacramento summers get really hot. So, I may start to like winter.

10- When do you wake up on a workday? Weekend? During the weekdays, my alarm goes off around 2 a.m. I'm usually out of bed right away and off to work by 3:30 a.m. I love to sleep, so on the weekends I wake up as late as I can.

11- Where was your best vacation ever? My favorite vacation was Halloween in New Orleans. I've celebrated Halloween in the French Quarter twice.

12 - Favorite TV show? Movie? I watch a lot of HGTV's "House Hunters" and "Fixer Upper". It's always fun to see the end results.

