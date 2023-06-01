Watch CBS News

CBS News Sacramento

Ashley Williams

/ CBS Sacramento

ashley-williams-web.jpg

Ashley Williams is an anchor for CBS13. 

 13 Questions With... Ashley Williams 

  1. Where did you grow up? Elk Grove 
  2. What is your ideal scenario for a day off? 
  3.  Sleep, pool time and yoga 
  4. How did you decide to be a reporter/anchor? Aside from the idolization of local news anchors growing up, my genuine love for people led to the desire to hopefully convey a positive narrative. I believe my purpose on earth is to shed light and put smiles on people's faces. 
  5. What was your favorite toy growing up? Barbie 
  6. Where is your favorite local place to eat? Mikuni 
  7. Do you have any pets? Lucy, my pomchi fluffy baby. 
  8. Contrary to what the majority might believe about a dog's behavior, my baby girl is in fact human and speaks fluent English. 
  9. What is your favorite social media platform? Instagram! @ashleywilliamstv 
  10. If you didn't work in TV news what would you be doing? Yoga instructor OR a pediatrician 
  11. What is the most memorable story you've covered at CBS13/CW31? Make-a-Wish kid; young boy battling a heart condition who had a dream of becoming a Ghostbuster for a day. 
  12. What is your favorite season? Duh, Fall 
  13. Who is the fellow reporter/anchor you text the most? Courtney Dempsey 
  14. Why do you love Northern California? The four seasons 

BONUS QUESTIONS: 

Where was your best vacation ever? Paris and Nice, France Favorite sport to watch in person? On TV? NBA (Kings, Warriors, OKC) Favorite TV show? Movie? Too many to list! BUT … Grey's Anatomy, Sister Act 2, Clueless

Follow Ashley on Instagram | Twitter

Email Ashley

Request to have Ashley speak at an event.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 1:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.