Yuba County's first state park will be within Feather River's rare riparian forest

California State Parks is expanding and for the first time ever, Yuba County will have its own state park along the Feather River.

"My whole life growing up, I loved the outdoors. I loved being in nature. I loved going fishing with my dad," said Matthew Allen, the Northern Buttes District superintendent of California State Parks.

For Allen, these memories helped shape a 20-year career with California State Parks. His goal is to inspire people to get outside.

"Two hundred and eighty State Parks, soon to be 283. Every single one of them offers a different experience," he said.

State Parks Forward is a recent initiative to bring three new state parks to the central and Sacramento Valley by 2030. Specifically targeting underserved areas, the parks will be at the San Joaquin River Parkway, Dust Bowl Camp, and Feather River Park in Yuba County.

"They're going to have the resources to actually build that and maintain it. Something that the county honestly struggles with a little bit right now," said Gary Bradford, Yuba County supervisor for District 4.

Bradford says the new park will be an economic driver for the area.

"It's not only enhancing recreation for Yuba County residents but also drawing in visitors from the greater Sacramento region and beyond," said Bradford.

"It's a growing population in this county and we need to find places for these people to go," said Allen.

The state expansion also means protection for the rare riparian forest.

"There's only 2% of the original riparian forests remaining and this is a prime example where we can perpetuate it and make sure it's available for those future generations," said Allen.

The next step is public outreach. California State Parks will create a rough plan and put it in front of the governor in the fall.

"Generally, we're going to provide public safety," said Allen, "we're going to provide facilities, maintenance, we're going to provide education interpretation opportunities."

While the vision is still taking shape, recreaters can most likely expect to see clean day use areas with picnic tables, trails and poison oak abatement.

But for Allen, the park is about more than amenities. It's about making sure future generations have the same opportunity to fall in love with the outdoors.

"I see so many families coming to state parks, bringing their kids. I see them fishing, swimming, having picnics together. It's very inspiring knowing places like this are making that happen," he said.

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