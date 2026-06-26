High-speed police chase in Yuba City leads to DUI arrest

A high-speed police chase in Yuba City earlier this week led to the arrest of the driver who was suspected of driving under the influence.

The Yuba City Police Department on Friday released a dash camera video of the end of the chase on social media, which began after an officer saw a car speeding in the area of Stabler Lane and Jamie Drive just west of Highway 99 shortly after midnight on Monday.

When the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver instead drove away, leading officers on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph, police said. The pursuit ended when the driver eventually pulled over on Live Oak Boulevard north of Queens Avenue, police said.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Blade Oestreich of Plumas Lake. According to the social media post, officers determined was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Sutter County Jail for DUI and felony evading.

There were no injuries reported.