Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with a summer robbery at a Yuba City jewelry store in which more than $1 million worth of merchandise was reportedly stolen.

Yuba City police announced the arrests following a months-long investigation into the July 23 robbery at a business on North Palora Avenue.

Investigators said five masked suspects showed up in a stolen vehicle just before 7 p.m., took sledgehammers to the store to break in and smashed several jewelry display cases before making off with the merchandise.

People were inside the store at the time, authorities noted, but no injuries were reported.

Aftermath of the smash and grab at the Yuba City jewelry store. Yuba City Police Department

Detectives spent the past several months reviewing surveillance footage and electronic evidence and working with other law enforcement agencies across Northern California. Automated license plate readers were also used to track vehicles linked to the robbery.

Police identified the suspects as Marvyn Alexzander of Berkeley; Dorian Dawson and Nigel Henderson of Oakland; Ermuun Tuvshintues of Alameda; Daraun Coleman and Rudy Cuevas-Rodriguez of Stockton; and Jamonni Simon of Antioch.

All seven were arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary, felony vandalism and criminal conspiracy.

Police did not detail each suspect's alleged role in the robbery.

Investigators have turned the case over to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.