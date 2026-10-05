Yolo County detectives seek more victims after West Sacramento man arrested in child exploitation case

Yolo County detectives are looking for other possible victims after a West Sacramento man was arrested in an investigation into the online sexual exploitation of minors.

Alexander Chad Lyons, 33, was arrested Oct. 1 after Yolo County Sheriff's Office detectives served a search warrant in West Sacramento.

Investigators said they found child sexual abuse material and evidence that Lyons had allegedly communicated with minors online over several years.

Detectives also found communications they say showed Lyons encouraged children under 12 to create sexually explicit material.

Some of the minors identified in the investigation live outside California, leading detectives to believe there could be more victims.

Investigators are asking anyone who communicated with Lyons while they were underage, or knows someone who did, to come forward. Detectives are especially interested in communications through Discord, Omegle or other messaging and video chat platforms, including the username "animus517."

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.