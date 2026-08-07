1 killed in Yolo County crash that knocked down power poles, CHP says

One person was killed Friday night after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Yolo County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said the crash involved a single vehicle and a power pole along County Road 85, just outside of Esparto near the Capay area. The identity of the person killed was not immediately released. The Yolo County Coroner's Office was at the scene as investigators worked to determine the circumstances of the crash.

The collision knocked down three power poles, causing widespread power outages in the area. PG&E crews responded and had restored power to many customers, but 131 customers remained without electricity as of Friday night. At one point, over 2,000 customers had been impacted.

PG&E estimated power would be fully restored by 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The crash also shut down County Road 85 in both directions.

The crash remains under investigation.