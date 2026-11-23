Sacramento will soon be home to Yakult's U.S. research and development headquarters after the Japanese yogurt drink company selected Aggie Square for its new hub.

The Japanese company, best known for its probiotic drinks, plans to establish Yakult Americas R&D Center Inc. inside Connect Labs on the UC Davis Sacramento campus.

The company is expected to move into the space in the second half of 2027.

UC Davis said Yakult chose Sacramento after a nationwide search, citing the university's strengths in food, nutrition, microbiology and human health. School officials noted the company already has research ties with UC Davis faculty, including food science researcher Maria Marco.

The Sacramento center will help Yakult develop products for consumers across the Americas while expanding research into food trends and gut health.

Yakult operates in 40 countries and regions, including the United States, Mexico and Brazil. The new Sacramento center will expand the company's research network in the Americas.

Aggie Square is UC Davis' research and innovation district along Stockton Boulevard between 2nd and 3rd avenues, just south of the UC Davis Medical Center.