X Games debut in Sacramento brings world's top action sports athletes to Cal Expo

Let the games begin. The debut of the X Games in Sacramento is on Friday at Cal Expo. It's a competition that showcases sports like skateboarding and bike motocross.

"It's the biggest action sports event in the world," said Kevub Peraza, a X Games gold medalist and BMX competitor.

One hundred of the top BMX, motocross, and skateboard athletes are in town for the three-day event at Cal Expo.

"I was a kid dreaming big, picking up a BMX bike like everyone else," Peraza said. "And now I'm here after many, many years of hard work and sacrifice."

Nikita Ducarroz grew up in Sonoma County. She's a two-time Olympian and won a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

"I used to come to Sacramento all the time when I first started riding BMX," Ducarroz said.

Athletes like her only get 45 seconds on the course to show their skills, so she says focus is intense.

"Once you drop in, I feel like the crowd kind of goes away," Ducarroz said. "You really zone in on what's in front of you, and for me, I'm trying to concentrate to nail everything."

There are five event venues, including a dirt track with a 35-foot-tall launch ramp and the custom-built park course that features iconic Sacramento sights, including the Tower Bridge, the Capitol dome and a paddlewheel.

"This takes some real time to put together," said MoonPay X Games spokesperson Kevin O'Connor. "We've been on the ground for almost 30 days now"

It's also the world premiere of a new X Games team format that will be nationally televised.

"Sacramento is the first-ever kickoff of the MoonPay X Games league, so this is our inaugural event... There's a $500,000 prize purse on the line," O'Connor said.

Hosting the games is expected to be a multi-million dollar economic boost for Sacramento, with nearly 5,000 hotel room nights booked.

"This is the perfect venue," O'Connor said. "We love it."

So when it comes to world-class competition this weekend, X marks the spot right here in Sacramento.

"The absolute best athletes in the world will be right here," O'Connor said.

The games start Friday at 3 p.m., with single-day general admission tickets costing $39. There's also a concert with electronic music DJ Kaskade at night.